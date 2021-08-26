SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 538 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.