SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 485 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

