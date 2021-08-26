SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $300.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

