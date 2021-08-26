SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 503,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $773.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

