SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $28,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.