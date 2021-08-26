Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

