SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,355. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.