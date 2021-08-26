SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,260,048 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $42.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

