SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $167.35. 124,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

