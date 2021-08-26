Space Cow Boy Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $155,134.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $48.37 or 0.00102787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00763021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00099233 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.