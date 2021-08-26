Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

