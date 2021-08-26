Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.63. 235,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $114.24.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.