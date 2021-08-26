Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,753,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

