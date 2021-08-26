Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 149,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,545. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49.

