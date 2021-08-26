Sologenic Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $184.82 million and approximately $708,843.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00153682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,100.61 or 1.00319140 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.47 or 0.01023358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.81 or 0.06636339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,995,230 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

