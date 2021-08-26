Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 242,946 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

