Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$310.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 45.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 188.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $364,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

