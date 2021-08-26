Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Snowflake worth $89,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.08.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

