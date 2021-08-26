Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Snap One stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $20.24.
