Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap One currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

