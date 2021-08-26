Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap One has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Snap One alerts:

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.