SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

