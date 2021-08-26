SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $20.59

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.59, but opened at $22.69. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 2,668 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

