SKALE Network Hits One Day Volume of $50.75 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $384.60 million and $50.75 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.99 or 0.00752476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00098145 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

