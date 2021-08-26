Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Singapore Exchange to a hold rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Singapore Exchange stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

