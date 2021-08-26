Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $284,222.29 and approximately $357.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,991,767 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

