Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

TSE SVM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.27. 160,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,588. The firm has a market cap of C$928.31 million and a PE ratio of 17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.17. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3403193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$25,038.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,800. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,277,219.26. Insiders have sold a total of 43,334 shares of company stock worth $287,338 in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

