Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 433,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 925,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

