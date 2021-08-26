Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $184,603,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. 11,267,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $241.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

