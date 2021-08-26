Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.61.

AON traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $280.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,492. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $282.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

