Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $1,590,000.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 158.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.35.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

