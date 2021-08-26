Short Interest in Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Declines By 98.7%

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Endonovo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,101. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

