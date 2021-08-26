Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Increases By 2,746.7%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 2,746.7% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Digerati Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price target on the stock.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Shares of DTGI remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,980. Digerati Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digerati Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.