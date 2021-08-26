Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Decreases By 89.1%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the July 29th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BNOEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 42,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,221. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

