Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 88.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 208,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATBPF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,413. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

