Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €187.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €187.00 ($220.00).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ETR:SAE traded up €6.80 ($8.00) on Friday, hitting €149.60 ($176.00). The stock had a trading volume of 102,997 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -81.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €140.25. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

