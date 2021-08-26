Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.46. 15,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

