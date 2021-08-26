Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $833,000 Stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of The Taiwan Fund worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWN opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

