Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 11.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $656.80 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $661.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.52. The firm has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

