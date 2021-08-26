SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFL. B. Riley raised their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the first quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

