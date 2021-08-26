Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 287,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

