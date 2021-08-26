Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.00. The company had a trading volume of 80,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,915. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.51 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.