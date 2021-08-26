Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,670 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18,632.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 185,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,506. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

