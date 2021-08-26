Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,375 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

