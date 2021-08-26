Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. 87,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

