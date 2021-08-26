SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

