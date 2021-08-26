Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes $80,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.51. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

