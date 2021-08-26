Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.47. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.