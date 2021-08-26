Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

