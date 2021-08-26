Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter.

FPX opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

